Art Museum
See traveling exhibits from artists and museums nation-wide, and exhibits that feature work from an incredible permanent collection in the Juliet Art Museum.
Discovery Museum
Explore more in the Avampato Discovery Museum featuring three floors of interactive hands-on FUN for the whole family.
Planetarium and Theater
Expand your universe at our newly renovated, 30 million pixel, state-of-the-art Caperton Planetarium and Theater.
CLOSED TODAY, Tuesday, January 16, due to inclement weather.
Museum Hours
Tuesday through Saturday
10:00AM-5:00PM
Sunday
12:00PM – 5:00PM
Box Office Hours
AVAILABLE BY PHONE
304-561-3570
VIA EMAIL
BOXOFFICE@THECLAYCENTER.ORG
Monday – Saturday
9:30AM -5:00PM
Sunday
11:30 AM – 5:00 PM